U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced this week they have renewed their agreement establishing the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission to provide recommendations for nominations during the 118th Congress for U.S. Attorneys and federal judicial positions. Currently, there are vacancies in the U.S. Attorney position for the Western District of Wisconsin and for a federal judgeship on U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. 

“The goal for all officers of the court, especially judges, should be the equal application of law,” said Senator Johnson. “Our judicial commission has worked in the past, and it can work in the future, if everyone concentrates on finding individuals who will apply the law and not alter it to fit their ideological or policy preferences. I look forward to working with the commission to find individuals who will provide that type of justice for the citizens of Wisconsin.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.