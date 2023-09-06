Speak Up Speak Out

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) and all its resources remain available to help keep children safe this school year. Since its inception in 2018, the OSS has become a critical resource for students, teachers, school administrators, and educational communities across the state of Wisconsin by implementing practices proven to prevent violence in schools.

“As our kids head back to school, parents, educators, and students should know that the services provided by the Office of School Safety will be available throughout the upcoming school year,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We will continue advocating for the state legislature to provide long-term funding for the Office of School Safety’s critical programs.”

