The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Columbia, Polk and Sheboygan counties. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working with animal health officials in response efforts.
HPAI has now been found in seven domestic flocks across Wisconsin since March, when the virus was first confirmed in the state. The latest cases were identified in:
Columbia County, backyard mixed species
Sheboygan County, backyard mixed species
Polk County, commercial poultry
“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle. “We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us prevent spread of the virus.”
Depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three latest locations. Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
Sudden death without clinical signs
Lack of energy or appetite
Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
Difficulty breathing
Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
Stumbling or falling down
Diarrhea
Four Wisconsin counties – Jefferson, Rock, Racine and Barron– have previously confirmed HPAI among domestic birds.
Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that five counties – Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee, and Polk – were confirmed with HPAI among the wild bird population.
Poultry owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when possible, move their birds indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.