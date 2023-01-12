WEDC

The City of Ashland is receiving a $125,000 state grant to help open a wedding and event space. This new venue will maintain the historic building’s interior look from its days as the Union Bank, albeit with an entirely different use, while making Ashland a destination for weddings and extending the city’s downtown commercial area.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support much-needed renovations to the building at 100 Main Street West in Ashland. Once renovated, the second floor will become home to The Union, a wedding and event venue upstairs from the existing Union Boutique.

