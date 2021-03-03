The Barron County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 558 22-½ Street, Chetek, on Tuesday, March 2.
Jarel Flory, 32, was arrested. He is being held in the Barron County Jail on Possession of Child Pornography charges and is awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week.
This case stems from a month long investigation into shared images over the internet.
The Wisconsin Department of Investigation (DCI) assisted.
This case remains an active investigation, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
