A 22-year-old Clear Lake man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident late on Wednesday night, Aug. 16, according to St. Croix County Sheriff Scott L. Knudson.
The victim was identified as Junior O. Carranza-Guerra. The press release said Carranza-Guerra was driving west on 200th Avenue, in the town of Forest, St. Croix County, shortly before 11 p.m., Aug. 16, when his vehicle went through a stop sign and collided with a northbound 2015 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer driven by Kevin M. Petersen, 29, of Porter, Minn.
