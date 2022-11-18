A new Washburn County Register of Deeds has been appointed by the governor.
Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Jessica Hedinger to serve as Washburn County Register of Deeds. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Renee M. Bell, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Hedinger will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends on Jan. 5, 2025.
“Jessica Hedinger has the experience and prior knowledge to be successful as register of deeds for Washburn County,” said Evers. “She will lead the office and serve the people of Washburn County well in this role.”
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Hedinger currently serves as a loan technician with USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Programs and is a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty Diversified. Notably, Hedinger served as deputy register of deeds in Washburn County from 2015 to 2019.
“It is with great honor that I accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as register of deeds for Washburn County,” said Hedinger. “I look forward to continuing my career by collaborating with my fellow colleagues within Washburn County. With my professional experience, desire to continuously learn, and dedication to positive leadership, I am committed to ensuring accountability, accuracy, transparency, and exceptional customer service in a welcoming environment. Thank you to God, my family, friends, and supporters for the never-ending encouragement—I look forward to serving the citizens of Washburn County for many years to come.”
