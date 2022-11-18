Jessica Hedinger

A new Washburn County Register of Deeds has been appointed by the governor.

Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Jessica Hedinger to serve as Washburn County Register of Deeds. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Renee M. Bell, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Hedinger will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends on Jan. 5, 2025.

