The Chippewa County District Attorney recently issued a decision regarding the law enforcement officer involved shooting death of Lance Stelzer, which occurred during a traffic stop wit a moped on Oct. 8, in the town of Goetz northeast of Cadott.
District Attorney Wade Newell determined there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement.
Newell has determined the actions of Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Martin Folczyk during a traffic stop was a reasonable act of self-defense.
"The officer’s actions were reasonable given the totality of the circumstances," Newell said in a statement.
Wisconsin law allows all persons, including police officers, to use deadly force in an act of self-defense. The law requires all of the following:
— The officer believed that there was an actual or imminent unlawful interference with the officer's person; and
— The officer believed that the amount of force the officer used or threatened to use was necessary to prevent or terminate the interference; and
— The officer's beliefs were reasonable.
The officer may intentionally use force which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm only if the officer reasonably believed the force used was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself. There is also no duty to retreat; However, in determining whether the officer reasonably believed the amount of force used was necessary to prevent or terminate the interference, the law allows consideration as to whether the officer had the opportunity to retreat.
Newell received and reviewed numerous reports and recordings from the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, who was the lead agency in the investigation of the officer involved shooting.
On Friday, Oct. 8, Chippewa County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Martin Folczyk initiated a traffic stop on a Lance Stelzer for operating a moped on CTH O, Town of Goetz, Chippewa County, without a working taillight. Sgt. Folczyk was assisted during the traffic stop by Chippewa County Sheriff's Deputy Branden Jerome.
During the course of the traffic stop, Stelzer armed himself with a canister of Raid Wasp and Hornet spray, and began spraying Sgt. Folczyk and Deputy Jerome in the face and body. Both Sgt. Folczyk and Deputy Jerome retreated from Stelzer.
Stelzer charged at Sgt. Folczyk, and continued to spray Sgt. Folczyk in his eyes. Sgt. Folczyk was backed up against a barbed wire fence, at which point Sgt. Folczyk discharged his service weapon, striking Stelzer in the chest. Sgt. Folczyk provided first aid; however, Stelzer died as a result of the gunshot wound.
Sgt. Folczyk noted that during the initial contact with Stelzer, that Stelzer was wearing unusually heavy clothing, given the temperature outside. Sgt. Folczyk noted that Stelzer was wearing what appeared to be a heavy jacket, sweatshirt, multiple layers of shirts, and heavy pants. Sgt. Folczyk stated that Stelzer was also wearing eye glasses and a balaclava which was described as a ski mask with a larger oval opening for the eyes.
Sgt. Folczyk noted that he was conversing with Stelzer when Stelzer armed himself with a canister and began spraying Sgt. Folczyk with an unknown irritant. Sgt. Folczyk stated that Deputy Jerome was also being sprayed. Sgt. Folczyk noted that he moved towards the passenger side of his squad, as Deputy Jerome moved to the driver’s side. Sgt. Folczyk noted that Stelzer was advancing towards Sgt. Folczyk continuously spraying at Sgt. Folczyk’s face, which was affecting Sgt. Folczyk’s vision.
Sgt. Folczyk noted he was frequently wiping his face, attempting to remove the unknown substance from his eyes and face. Sgt. Folczyk stated that he was continuously telling Stezler to “STOP!”, and that Stelzer did not comply and continued to go after Sgt. Folczyk.
Sgt. Folczyk noted that Stelzer was closing the distance between himself and Sgt. Folczyk quickly. Sgt. Folczyk believed he was likely going to be physically assaulted due to the speed at which Stelzer was moving. Sgt. Folczyk noted that Stelzer was coming at Sgt. Folczyk faster than Sgt. Folczyk was backing up.
Sgt. Folczyk stated he retreated to the passenger side of his squad, and Stelzer came around the front of the squad, and it became clear to Sgt. Folczyk that Stelzer was not going to stop. Sgt. Folczyk noted he moved down into the ditch as he continued to get sprayed. Sgt. Folczyk stated he moved backwards from the ditch, and hit a barbed wire fence and turned around to see Stelzer at the passenger side of his squad. Sgt. Folczyk stated he had no other options for areas to retreat to.
Sgt. Folczyk stated he did not know Deputy Jerome’s status at that time as he neither visually observed nor heard from him, and Stelzer continued to move quickly towards Sgt. Folczyk while spraying the unknown liquid.
Sgt. Folczyk stated he was in fear of great bodily harm or death as Stelzer continued to assault him. Sgt. Folczyk stated he utilized lethal force to stop the threat. He believed Stelzer was about 5 to 6 feet away from Sgt. Folczyk when he shot.
Sgt. Folczyk stated that he knew his Taser would likely be ineffective on Stelzer due to the heavy jacket and layers of clothing Stelzer was wearing. Sgt. Folczyk based that on his experience deploying the Taser during cold weather incidents. Sgt. Folczyk stated he also knew the limited exposure of skin and eyes present on the subject drastically limited the probability of effectiveness of utilizing his OC spray.
Sgt. Folczyk stated that due to the fluidity of the incident, and how aggressive the subject was closing his distance on Sgt. Folczyk, he did not have an alternative option other than deadly force.
"One cannot look into a person’s mind to find intent," Newell said in a statement. "However, a person’s acts, words, and statements, if any, and all the facts and circumstances in the situation can be used to determine Mr. Stelzer’s intentions."
Multiple individuals informed the investigating officers that Stelzer suffered from mental health issues, and that, in the past, Stelzer repeatedly talked about committing suicide by forcing law enforcement to shoot him.
Investigating officers were also informed Stelzer made statements about his willingness to fight with law enforcement, informing one individual that “I’ll fight a cop, take his gun, blow my head off, come back and kill you all.”
Stelzer told another person, “I’d even fight a cop if he catches me on a bad day, grab that gun of his.”
Stelzer also told an individual that wasp spray would be a great idea for fighting a cop.
"The Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office concludes that Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Martin Folczyk acted in reasonable self-defense, and that further action by the district attorney’s office is not warranted," Newell said in a statement.
