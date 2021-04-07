The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded early Friday to a residence on Hungary Lake Lane in the Town of Sand Lake for a call of a deceased female.
Upon arriving at the April 2 call at 12:26 a.m., deputies discovered the body of a middle-aged, white female dead in the residence from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Sawyer County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the female as Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, of Stone Lake.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice are following up on leads in this case but do not have suspect information to release at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-4858 or 715-634-5213.
You may report information anonymously on the Sawyer County Tip Line by going to the Sawyer County Sheriff website at www.sawyercountygov.org/386/Sheriff.
