A Minnesota man was killed in a crash Tuesday in Douglas County.
The one-vehicle roll-over with 4 occupants all from Eden Prairie, Minn., occurred about 9:04 a.m., May 23, on Wis. 35 near County Road T near Solon Springs.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it was discovered upon law enforcement arrival one of the back-seat passengers was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased. An initial investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle swerved to miss an object in the road and overturned after losing control.
A 24-year-old man was killed.
A second passenger, a 21-year-old man, was transported by ambulance from the scene and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A 23-year-old man driving the vehicle and a 22-year-old female passenger were not injured.
Names were withheld pending family notification.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
