Girl Scouts awards

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) celebrated 259 Girl Scouts earning Girl Scouts Highest Awards this year. The Girl Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards prove that Girl Scouts have what it takes to build a better today—and tomorrow! Their projects and undertakings were unique to each Girl Scout or troop, but they had much in common, too—drive, dedication, and a vision for a better world. These Girl Scouts have proven to be strong leaders and capable changemakers, ready to leave their legacy.

A special congratulations to our 13 Gold Award recipients. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouting and the mark of the truly remarkable. Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts who earn the Gold Award tackle issues dear to them and drive lasting change in their communities and beyond.

