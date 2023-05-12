Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) celebrated 259 Girl Scouts earning Girl Scouts Highest Awards this year. The Girl Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards prove that Girl Scouts have what it takes to build a better today—and tomorrow! Their projects and undertakings were unique to each Girl Scout or troop, but they had much in common, too—drive, dedication, and a vision for a better world. These Girl Scouts have proven to be strong leaders and capable changemakers, ready to leave their legacy.
A special congratulations to our 13 Gold Award recipients. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouting and the mark of the truly remarkable. Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts who earn the Gold Award tackle issues dear to them and drive lasting change in their communities and beyond.
Congratulations to GSNWGL Gold Award Girl Scouts: Ariana Arnetveit—Ripon, WI; Maria Benz—Appleton, WI; Sandy Brierton—Junction City, WI; Olivia Caravella—Appleton, WI; Paige Dragovich—Park Falls, WI; Marie Field, Rice Lake, WI; Lara Funnell, Oshkosh, WI; Meredith Gadzik, Appleton, WI; Elizabeth Heimerl, Appleton, WI; Jenna Konrad, Ripon, WI; Grace Retzlaff, Ripon, WI; Giselle Rottier, Pulaski, WI; and Anna Zampaloni, Appleton, WI.
Girl Scouts shine their brightest when they’re making the world a better place—dreaming of a better tomorrow by taking action in big ways today. Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes has hosted Girl Scouts of Distinction events throughout the council over the past weeks to celebrate and honor the tremendous efforts of local Girl Scouts and volunteers.
Whether using their STEM skills to solve a problem, change a law to help their community, have a courageous outdoor experience, or start an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girl Scouts is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all girls and welcomes volunteers who are interested in helping to support this important work. Girls can join, and adults can become volunteers at www.girlscouts.org/join.
