The annual Wisconsin State Patrol awards ceremony was held Wednesday to recognize the exemplary public service of individuals who have gone above and beyond in their job duties. This year’s event in Wisconsin Dells honored 33 state employees and one civilian responder for their lifesaving efforts and exceptional public service.
Governor Tony Evers joined Wisconsin Department of Transportation leaders and spoke at the ceremony.
“Responding to life-or-death situations, enforcing traffic laws that make our highways safer, and building the foundations of our state’s traffic safety programs – the Wisconsin State Patrol plays a vital role in the safety and security of not only our transportation system but our state,” Gov. Evers said. “We are glad to recognize their service and sacrifices – and the service and sacrifices of their loved ones and families – with these awards today.”
Lifesaving and Meritorious Service awards recognize those who saved lives or put themselves in physical danger to keep someone else safe. The Commendable Service, Superintendent’s Commendation, and employee of the year categories acknowledge accomplishments that contributed to WisDOT’s key mission to build a safe and efficient transportation system.
“The outstanding actions we recognize today raise the bar and demonstrate exceptional commitment to WisDOT’s core values,” Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Protecting our communities is one of the toughest jobs in state government, but every award recipient we’re honoring has stepped up to the challenge and worked through the stresses of the job to continue to keep us safe.”
Employees were nominated by their peers and selected to receive recognition for their actions by the State Patrol Awards Committee.
“Our daily mission, to serve the people of Wisconsin, is a familiar and constant theme in each of the award recipient’s stories. They’re stories of survival, innovation, and excellence, and each one reveals the true character of our Wisconsin State Patrol family,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.
Award recipient
Post
Trooper Cody Digre
Tomah
Trooper Nicholas Erickson
Fond du Lac
Inspector Thomas Fleming
Spooner
Trooper Jake Fricke (2)
Spooner
Inspector Joshua Lintula
Spooner
Trooper Ryan Roth
Eau Claire
Trooper Jacob Sampson
Wausau
Trooper Caleb Truax
Fond du Lac
Inspector Paul Voigt
Spooner
Award recipient
Post
Trooper Gary Cowan
Retired
Inspector Jonathan Fenrick
DeForest
Trooper Nathaniel Hausman
Tomah
Jacob Hiither (civilian)
Freeway Service Team member
Trooper Brandon Jensen
Eau Claire
Trooper Michael Knowlton
Waukesha
Trooper Timothy Knutson
Eau Claire
Trooper Michael Lawson
Waukesha
Trooper Alexander Lintner
Waukesha
Trooper Justin Luangaram
DeForest
Trooper Chris Senkbeil
Waukesha
Sergeant Joseph Stephens
Waukesha
Inspector Dylan Strasburg
DeForest
Award
Award recipient
Post
Commendable Service
Inspector Tye Howver
Retired
Commendable Service
Sgt. Mathew Strickland
Wausau
Meritorious Service
Trooper Jesus Aguilar
Waukesha
Meritorious Service
Trooper Christopher Bridges
DeForest
Meritorious Service
Trooper Megan LaFave
Wausau
Meritorious Service
Trooper Alex Medina
Waukesha
Superintendent’s Commendation
Trooper Brett Boley
Eau Claire
Superintendent’s Commendation
Trooper Christina Holtz (3)
Tomah
Award
Award recipient
Post
Inspector of the Year
Inspector Richard Kastner
Spooner
Trooper of the Year
Trooper Nicholas Lorenzen
Waukesha
Civilian Employee of the Year
David Malisch
Headquarters
Dispatcher of the Year
Erin McKay
Traffic Management Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.