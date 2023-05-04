Department of Transportation

The annual Wisconsin State Patrol awards ceremony was held Wednesday to recognize the exemplary public service of individuals who have gone above and beyond in their job duties. This year’s event in Wisconsin Dells honored 33 state employees and one civilian responder for their lifesaving efforts and exceptional public service.

Governor Tony Evers joined Wisconsin Department of Transportation leaders and spoke at the ceremony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.