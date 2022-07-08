There was a 1-vehicle rollover accident in Barron County, Friday, July 8.
The crash occurred prior to 8 a.m. on Hwy. 53, south of the U.S. 8 exit.
Two juvenile boys were involved with one ejected.
A 13-year-old boy was flown to Regions Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old boy was transported to Mayo Barron with non-life threatening injuries.
Hwy 53 southbound was closed for about 45 minutes.
