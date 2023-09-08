Pine cones

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for help collecting red pine seed for their reforestation program. This fall, the DNR’s tree nursery in Boscobel will be sowing the last of the red pine seed they have in storage and are asking members of the public to collect seed to replenish their supply.

Red pine (Pinus resinosa) can be found throughout the state, especially the sandy soils of central, northwest and northeast Wisconsin.

