The Barron County 911 Center received a report at 10:18 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, of a motor vehicle accident involving a semi rollover on northbound Highway 53 at mile marker 133.
First arriving units confirmed a minivan vs semi, with the semi on its side, and its load of green beans had spilled on Hwy. 53 and the shoulder. The minivan had been towing a small flatbed trailer which disintegrated upon impact, heavily covering both northbound lanes of Hwy. 53 with debris.
The semi driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake with minor injuries.
The minivan driver was transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron, and later transferred to Eau Claire with critical injuries.
Chetek Fire Department closed the northbound lanes of Hwy. 53 at Chetek and diverted traffic to allow for debris clean-up, which took approx 30 minutes with a street sweeper from the Barron County Highway Department and manpower from the Cameron Fire Department.
Responding departments included Cameron Fire Department, Chetek Fire Department, LMC EMS, Mayo EMS, Chetek EMS, Lifelink III Helicopter, Cameron Police Department, Chetek Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Barron County Highway Department.
