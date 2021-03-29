Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) will host a Listening Session in Medford, WI on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Constituents of the 7th District are invited to attend and will have the opportunity to submit questions for Congressman Tiffany to answer.
"I believe it is important for constituents of the 7th district to have the opportunity to voice the issues that matter in person," said Tiffany. "I hope to see you there."
The event will be held:
Tuesday, March 30th
1:30pm to 2:30pm
Woodland Inn and Suites
854 North 8th Street
Medford, WI 54451
