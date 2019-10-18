A driver of a vehicle was killed by electrocution following an early morning crash on Thursday in Chippewa County.
The crash occurred at 5:45 a.m., Oct. 17, in the town of Lake Holcombe, at 25689 273rd St.
The victim was identified as Tylor J.Wojciuch, 25, of Cornell.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Dept. received a 911 call in regard to a traffic accident on 273rd Street just south of the Holcombe High School. The caller indicated a vehicle struck a power pole and was overturned in the east ditch.
Law enforcement and EMS personnel found a man laying on the east shoulder who was unresponsive. Upon closer observation, personnel located down electrical wires that the driver had made contact with.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, an investigation determined the driver was south bound on 273rd Street traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crested a hill, and the driver lost control and entered the east ditch striking a power pole and over turning. The investigation further showed evidence of the driver exiting the vehicle and attempting to make his way to the roadway where he came in contact with a live down electrical wire.
The Chippewa County Coroners Office determined the death caused by electrocution.
