Barron County officials are investigating the connection between a woman found dead of a stab wound at a home in Cameron, Thursday, and a traffic fatality earlier that day where a vehicle appears to have crossed the center line and was struck by a dump truck near Barron.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a car vs. dump truck crash on U.S. 8 just west of Barron at 5:47 a.m., Thursday, Sept.12.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the initial investigation shows a car driven by Eldon Jackson, 21, of Cameron, crossed the center line and struck a dump truck driven by Robert Tourville, 52, of Prairie Farm. Jackson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Tourville has transported to the Mayo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. U.S. 8 was closed for over four hours.
Later in the day on Thursday, Sept.12, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 10:51 a.m. from 800 South Limits #23, Cameron, reporting a female was dead from a stab wound.
According to Fitzgerald, initial investigation shows inside the trailer, Audra Poppe, 22, of Rice Lake, was found dead. No one else was located inside the trailer.
The trailer in this case is where Eldon Jackson lived, who was killed in the earlier traffic fatality. Jackson was also operating Poppe’s vehicle at the time of the crash.
At this time, this case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Cameron Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
These two cases appear to be related, according to Fitzgerald. More information will be released after the autopsy and evidence is processed and examined, he said.
“There is no danger to the public and we are not looking for any suspects,” Fitzgerald said.
The Cameron Police Department along with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance responded to the stabbing fatality.
The crash is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The autopsy is being conducted by the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Barron County Area First Responders and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
