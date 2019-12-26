A Black River Falls woman was arrested in Chippewa County, south of the Island Lake area, on Christmas Day, on allegations of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
Tarryn Cooper, 29, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post at Wis. 40 and 117th Street in Chippewa County.
According to the state patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding (58 mph in a 45 mph zone) on Wis. 40 in Chippewa County. Upon initial approach the trooper detected the odor of alcohol. An 11-month-old child was also an occupant of the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed multiple open intoxicants, and the driver admitted to drinking while driving prior to the stop. The driver was arrested for OWI-1st offense with a minor passenger, a DOC warrant, and a warrant for reckless homicide out of Jackson County. The driver was also cited for operating while suspended, drinking open intoxicants and obstruction. The child was turned over to a responsible adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.