Little goblins, friendly witches and all sorts of haunting specters ready to trick or treat, Halloween treats are just a around the corner.
The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce presents Ladysmith’s Halloween Downtown Night Out on Friday, Oct. 28. Trick or Treating will take place 4-6:30 p.m.
Many Ladysmith downtown businesses are participating, including Miner Station, Plaid Peacock, Lois, Lann & Bean Boutique; Tranquil Harmony, Shabby Inspirations, 5th Quarter Sports Bar, Theatre Lounge, Berg’s Collision and Detail, LJ’s American Bar and Rusk County Farm Supply.
Miner Park will have many Ladysmith businesses also. Those in Miner Park include Drop Zone Bar & Grill, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, Westlake Enterprises, Superior Choice Credit Union, Servepro of Barron, Dunn & Rusk Counties, Flambeau Monuments and more.
Miner Theatre will feature The Beast Walks Amoung Us at 7 p.m. for free. A special Halloween treat will also have the director and actors from the movie at the theatre for autographs.
ML Face Painting will be located in Miner Plaza.
As part of the Halloween festivities, the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a costume contest with $500 Chamber Bucks in give-aways.
On Oct. 22, Lake Holcombe School will have a Trunk or Treat event behind the school 2-2:30 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will be holding their annual Trunk or Treat event 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
On Oct. 31, area municipalities will have the following Trick or Treat hours: Village of Bruce 4-8 p.m., Ladysmith 4-7 p.m., Holcombe 4-6 p.m. and Weyerhaeuser 5-8 p.m.
