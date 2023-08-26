Department of Transportation

 

More than 80 construction projects are underway in northwest Wisconsin, and drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Assistant Deputy Secretary Joel Nilsestuen today joined the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire County Highway Department, Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) and industry partners at a news conference in Eau Claire to emphasize the message of safe, responsible driving – especially in work zones.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.