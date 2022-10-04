A crash involving a train and a vehicle occurred at 11:42 a.m., Monday, Oct.3, on 23rd Street north of U.S. 8 in Barron County near Cameron.
The crash involved 2 injuries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 10:11 pm
A crash involving a train and a vehicle occurred at 11:42 a.m., Monday, Oct.3, on 23rd Street north of U.S. 8 in Barron County near Cameron.
The crash involved 2 injuries.
The Barron County Sheriffs Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded
According to State Patrol officials, an automobile was southbound on 23rd Street, and at the same time, an eastbound train was approaching the road. The auto collided with the side of the locomotive, overturned, and came to rest on its roof in the northeast ditch.
A trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation was conducted.
The driver, Leighton Richard Givens, from Sarona, faces possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant-1st offense while causing injury.
Givens was transported to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries. His seatbelt was not in use, officials said.
A passenger in the vehicle, Cristy Lynn Plain, 31, of Luck, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Her seatbelt was in use.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Assisting agencies included Barron County Sheriff’s Department, LMC, and MedLink helicopter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.