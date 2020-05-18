The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department advised at 1:50 p.m., Friday, May 15, they were chasing a white car at a high rate of speed northbound on Hwy. 53.
Barron County deputies located this vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 53 and attempted to stop it. The lone driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Stop sticks were deployed near the Chetek exit but the driver avoided them. The case continued into Washburn County with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washburn County Sheriff’s Department assisting. A Washburn deputy was able to set up spikes near Sarona and hit three of the suspect'a tires. As the vehicle started to go into the ditch another Washburn deputy was then able to pin the vehicle in the ditch where the chase ended.
The driver, Danielle Ford, 29 of Chippewa Falls, was arrested without further incident.
The vehicle she was driving was stolen out of the West Allis area. West Allis Police Department advised this subject had stolen another car in Illinois before stealing this vehicle.
Ford is being held in the Barron County Jail awaiting possible charges from the Barron County Sheriff's Department of felony fleeing and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
The chase was about 40 miles in length all on Hwy. 53 before ending near County B in Washburn County
Assisting in the case were the Barron Police Department, Rice Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Spooner Police Department, Shell Lake Police Department and Washburn County Sheriff’s Department.
