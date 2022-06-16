The Price County Sheriff's Department is seeking to locate a trailer camper reported missing in Ogema.
Sometime between June 4 and June 15, 2022, an unknown person entered private property and drove away pulling a 1998 Aero Manufacturing Camper Trailer.
The suspect appeared to attempt to take a different type of trailer first, but was unable to because the tongue was on the ground and off the jack.
There were fresh vehicle tracks in the area June 13, 2022, so the camper may have been taken that day.
The back window of the camper is broken in some way.
It is cream colored with purple and blue stripes down the sides.
If you have information on where this camper is located, contact Deputy Mindy Dabler at the Price County Sheriff's Office at 715-339-3011 #4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.