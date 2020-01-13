A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations in the village of Cameron at 4:12 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 12.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the vehicle failed to stop for the deputy, and a chase ensued with speeds around 100 mph. The chase lasted for about 13 miles when the subject approached the city of Chetek on Hwy SS, where spike strips had been deployed. The subject attempted a U-turn and struck the pursing deputy’s squad.
The driver, Delbert Whitehead, 43, of Rice Lake, was arrested without further incident. A female passenger in the car was released.
The deputy in the squad was not injured but his squad was towed from the scene.
Whitehead is being held in the Barron County Jail, facing possible charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s office.
He is being held on allegations of Felony Fleeing, OWI-2nd, operating while revoked and two warrants for his arrest.
This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Rice Lake, Chetek and Barron Police Departments.
