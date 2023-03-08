Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Barron — March 13, noon-5 p.m., Barron High School, 1050 E. Woodland Ave.;
Chetek — March 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Chetek Weyerhaeuser High School, 1001 Knapp St.;
Cumberland — March 21, noon-6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street; and
Rice Lake— March 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen Street.
Chippewa County
Bloomer — March 28, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge Bloomer, 1890 9th Ave.;
Chippewa Falls — March 27, noon-6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.; March 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave. and March 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; and
Stanley — March 6, noon-6 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave.
Rusk County
Bruce — March 30, noon-6 p.m., American Legion Bruce, Main St.;
Ladysmith — March 28, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave. E; and March 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W;
Sheldon — March 23, 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Community Center, Corner Main and VV; and
Tony — March 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Flambeau High School, N4540 Cty Hwy I
Sawyer County
Hayward — March 16, noon-6 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road and March 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road.
Washburn County
Shell Lake — March 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shell Lake High School, 271 Hwy 63 and Spooner — March 16, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Spooner High School, 801 County Hwy A.
