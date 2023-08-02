Northern Lightning

Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host aircraft and personnel from multiple active-duty Air Force, National Guard, Marine and Navy units as part of the annual Northern Lightning Counterland training exercise Aug. 7-18.

Northern Lightning is one of seven Air National Guard joint accredited exercises held at a Combat Readiness Training Center. According to Col. Matthew Eakins, commander of Volk Field, the two-week long exercise will increase military readiness by providing participating units a tactical level, joint training environment emphasizing user-defined objectives.

