The Barron County 911 Center received a call of two possible deceased subjects at a residence just north of New Auburn at 6:47p.m., Sunday, June 18.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the New Auburn Fire Department, Barron County First Responders and Chetek Ambulance responded.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, an initial investigation shows Jeremy Wittrock, 38, had a no-contact order per a pending domestic abuse charge with Beth Parker, 37, who resides at the location of the incident.
Parker was transported to an area hospital due to a gunshot wound and later died as a result of her injuries.
Wittrock was pronounced dead at the scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A 15-year-old at the residence at the time of the incident was not harmed.
The Barron County Medical Examiner Office is conducting autopsies with the assistance of the Midwest Medical Examiner Office.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
