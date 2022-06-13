A crash west of Cornell that killed a woman on Friday night also resulted in the death of a passenger in the vehicle.
The crash occurred at about 8:38 p.m., June 10, on Wis. 64, about 0.1 miles east of 210th Ave., in the town of Cleveland.
Sara M. Lemay, 48, was killed. Her daughter, Tara M. Lemay, 11, died on Monday, June 13.
According to law enforcement, it was reported a vehicle was upside down in a swamp. The caller along with the assistance of others located an adult female in the water. They pulled the female out of the water and began life saving measures. They also located a juvenile who was trapped inside the vehicle and were able to pull them out of the vehicle which was submerged in the water. They immediately began life saving measures on the juvenile. Upon the arrival of first responder life saving measures were continued.
The adult female passed away from her injures. The juvenile was flown by Lifelink to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation shows the adult female was operating the vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Wis. 64 when the operator lost control causing the vehicle to enter the ditch. The vehicle overturned coming to rest upside down mostly submerged in the water.
The crash remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cornell Fire Department, Cornell Ambulance, Chippewa Falls Ambulance, 2 Lifelink helicopter and Chippewa County Coroner Office responded.
You should consider not sensationalizing fatal accidents with close up color photos out of respect for the deceased, their families, their friends and the recipients of your publication.
