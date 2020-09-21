A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday in Chippewa County.
The crash occurred at 7:38 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Wis. 64 and 205th Street in the town of Cleveland near Cornell.
The motorcyclist was David R. Prestebak, 63, of Menomonie.
The vehicle driver is Justin D. Bleskachek, 35, of Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle, with injuries, on Wis. 64 at 205th St. in the Township of Cleveland. Preliminary investigation suggests a SUV was traveling eastbound on Wis. 64 and upon entering into a curve in the roadway crossed the center line and was struck by a motorcycle traveling westbound bound.
Prestebak, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Bleskachek, operator of the SUV, was treated at the scene and released.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
At this time the crash remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cornell Police Department, Cornell Ambulance Service, Cornell Fire Department, Mayo One and Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
