The Barron County 911 center received a call at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, of a one-vehicle rollover on 16-½ Avenue near 19-¾ Street just north of Cameron.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cameron Fire Department, LMC Ambulance, Cameron Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and two Life Link Helicopters responded to the scene.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, an initial investigation shows a vehicle occupied by a 16-year-old male was traveling west on 16-½ Avenue at a high rate of speed and lost control causing the vehicle to roll several times. In the vehicle were three juvenile female ages 15, 14 and 14. Two females in critical condition were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. The third female with serious injuries was transported to LMC and later flown out to a Marshfield Hospital.
At 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, the day after the accident, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media it was advised by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office that one of the 14-year-old females involved in the crash has passed away.
At 7:45 a.m., Thursday, two days after the accident, the Barron County Sheriff's Department issued a press release saying it was advised Wednesday night the 15-year-old that was in Regions Hospital had passed away.
As of Wednesday, the 14-year-old female in Marshfield was in stable condition with a serious arm injury.
"Again, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected this incident," Fitzgerald said.
The male driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Fitzgerald.
As a result of the initial investigation the 16-year-old was taken into custody, facing possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
The 16-year-old male driver remains in custody in the Eau Claire Detention Facility.
This case is being sent to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Fitzgerald thanked the Cameron Fire Department, LMC Ambulance staff, Life Link Helicopters, Wisconsin State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance staff and the deputies and dispatchers of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
"The effort, care and compassion shown at this scene by these departments doing all they had to do and all they could do was very commendable," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald also commended the Rice Lake Area School District and staff on their communication with parents and students and the work and care they undertook to help students.
