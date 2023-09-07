Suicide prevention

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), amid a nationwide rise in deaths by suicide, are recognizing Suicide Prevention Month by raising awareness of available resources and important actions all Wisconsinites can take to promote hope, offer support, and save lives. This comes as data indicate that for a second consecutive year, more than 900 Wisconsinites died by suicide in 2022. In 2021, 905 people died by suicide and while data from 2022 is not yet complete, it is estimated at least 912 deaths occurred by suicide last year. This is the first time the state has seen that number of suicide deaths in consecutive years. 

Earlier this year, in recognition of the troubling statistics seen over the past few years regarding mental health and the growing demand for mental and behavioral health services providers have seen across the state, Gov. Evers declared 2023 the Year of Mental Health, calling mental and behavioral health a “burgeoning crisis” affecting the state and Wisconsin’s kids, families, and workforce.

