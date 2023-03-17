CESA 10

Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10 (CESA 10) is excited to announce the selection of its next Agency Administrator, Dr. Jordan Sinz. 

Sinz is the district administrator for the Wisconsin Heights School District, a position he has held for the past six years. For the past 20 years, Sinz has worked in public education as a teacher, coach, activities director, intervention coordinator, dean of students, principal, and district administrator in Wisconsin school districts.

