Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10 (CESA 10) is excited to announce the selection of its next Agency Administrator, Dr. Jordan Sinz.
Sinz is the district administrator for the Wisconsin Heights School District, a position he has held for the past six years. For the past 20 years, Sinz has worked in public education as a teacher, coach, activities director, intervention coordinator, dean of students, principal, and district administrator in Wisconsin school districts.
Sinz will start his new position on July 1, 2023, replacing the Interim Agency Administrator, Charles Schneider.
CESA 10 is a nonprofit educational agency created by the state legislature in the mid-1960’s to act as a service unit between school districts and the state superintendent. CESA 10 is committed to providing high-quality services to districts in the areas of leadership, consultation, professional learning, facilities management, and specialized personnel who work directly with students.
CESA 10 services help meet the needs of member districts. In that regard, the agency provides leadership and assistance to districts as they implement state and federal initiatives and as they work to meet guidelines set forth by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the United States Department of Education.
