Officers received a report on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield and fraudulently purchased various furniture items.
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the individuals purchased $15, 054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck.
Driving a White Penske Truck with Indiana License Plate #2973520. Truck Unit #91617988.
The individuals returned the following day on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and purchased $13,250 worth of furniture for a total of $28,305.
After the transactions had taken place, the complainant contacted the store's credit card company. It was then he learned the transactions were actually declined.
The individuals had already left the area at this time.
The complainant stated the male, identified verbally as Timothy Litt, gave a pin number to the sales person to force the transaction through the credit card reader, which then approved the transaction, as it originally would not allow the transaction to take place.
The two individuals attempted to purchase merchandise at a different furniture store using the same method, but the sales person did not force the transaction and would not allow the sale to take place.
The male provided a photo ID at that furniture store, which identified him as Timothy Litt. The female with the male subject gave the name of Antoinette Williams.
The individuals are believed to be using this scam throughout the state and into other states.
A Penske rental truck is frequently used to load merchandise.
