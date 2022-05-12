A man and two children were killed early Thursday in a fire in Barron County.
The Barron County 911 center received a call of a house fire at 3:26 a.m., Thursday, May 12, on River Ave., in the city of Barron.
The initial report was three people were still inside the residence.
Officials have identified the victims as Donald Albee, 44 of Barron, the father and children, Conner Albee, 6, and Emily Albee, 5.
Treated and released was Delores Dahlberg, 49, the owner of the house and girlfriend to Donald Albee.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department and Department of Criminal Investigation.
The Barron School District has extra counselors and resources on hand for students and staff.
Officers from the Barron Police Department along with the deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Cumberland Ambulance responded to the fire call.
An immediate search and fire attack was conducted by fire personnel. They were able to pull two children out of the house, and they were transported to Mayo Hospital.
Lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.
A man was later found dead in the house.
A woman got out of the house and was treated. She was released at the scene.
This case remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Barron County Medical Examiner and Department of Criminal Investigation.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved as well as a heartfelt thank you to all the fire and medical personal for all they did at the scene," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in a statement.
