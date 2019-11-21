A Barron County woman crossing a highway to get her mail was struck by a vehicle and later died from injuries she suffered in the Wednesday afternoon accident.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an accident between a car and a pedestrian on Wis. 25 south of Barron at 5:13 p.m., Nov. 20.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Barron Fire Department, Dallas Ambulance, Area First Responders and the Life Link
Helicopter responded.
An initial investigation shows Jodean Lindemer, 64, of Dallas, was crossing Wis. 25 after retrieving her mail from her mailbox and was struck by the vehicle driven by Kami Wagner, 43, of Prairie Farm, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Lindemer was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with life threatening injuries. She later died due to these injuries.
Wager and her passenger were not injured.
This case remains under investigation but at this time this appears to be a tragic accident, Fitzgerald said.
