A Flambeau River State Forest project is among 241 conservation and environmental education projects across the state funded in 2022 through grants issued by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.
“We’re involved with projects all the way from the pine forests of our Northwoods to the oak savannas of the Driftless Area. And from the Mississippi River to the Great Lakes,” says executive director David Clutter. “Because our office is in Madison, many folks have no idea that we fund projects all over the state.”
In Sawyer County, the organization supported the beautification, protection, enhancement, and management of the Flambeau River State Forest. This was along County W west of Connor Lake.
In Sawyer County, the organization supported community building through challenging outdoor experiences including overnight winter camping, which allowed students to participate in challenging survival skills, and teambuilding.
In Washburn County, the organization the organization supported student participation in a number of activities that focused on animals adapting to their environment, with topics such as camouflage, defenses, senses, and fur & feathers. This included Spooner Elementary - Hunt Hill Animal Adaptations Field Trip.
In Washburn County, the organization supported the creation of a Bald Eagle flight enclosure in Spooner to house recovering eagles when they are ready for full activity, to strengthen after rehabilitation.
NRF primarily funds projects that protect Wisconsin’s lands, waters, and wildlife. They also support environmental education projects, efforts to build climate resiliency for Wisconsin’s landscapes, and initiatives that make outdoors more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
One grant supported the Wisconsin Bat Program, which monitors and manages bat populations in the state (via the Wisconsin DNR). Another grant funded restoration of an important prairie in La Crosse County (via Friends of the Blufflands).
Another grant got kids off their iPads and into the woods by sending 6th graders from McKinley Elementary in Appleton to the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station. The students learned canoeing, archery, animal adaptations, campfire-building, and more.
Without the grant funds, many of the kids who couldn’t afford the field trip fee would not have been able to attend.
“Our hope is that students that experience this unique field trip become lifelong lovers of the outdoors and continue to have a positive impact on our environment,” said Dean Hodsdon, 6th grade teacher at McKinley Elementary and leader of the field trip.
The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin’s 2022 Grants Map shows all 241 grants given over the course of the year.
“Wisconsin has a strong conservation community throughout the state, and that sets us apart.” said Conservation Programs Coordinator Lindsey Taylor, who works with the grantees. “We inspire each other and that pushes the work forward.”
NRF thanks its members, donors, and supporters for making these projects possible.
“We’re here to help protect Wisconsin’s lands, waters, and wildlife and also to connect people to nature in our state. Grants are one way that we do that,” said Clutter.
The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin (NRF) helps protect the state’s lands, waters, and wildlife by providing strategic funding, leading conservation partnerships, and connecting all people to nature. NRF invests over $1 million each year into conservation and environmental education and leads several diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts for Wisconsin’s conservation community. NRF also helps people explore the outdoors by coordinating 250+ expert-led Field Trips each year to Wisconsin’s most special places and hosts The Great Wisconsin Birdathon, the state’s largest fundraiser for bird conservation.
