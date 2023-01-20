NRF

A Flambeau River State Forest project is among 241 conservation and environmental education projects across the state funded in 2022 through grants issued by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

“We’re involved with projects all the way from the pine forests of our Northwoods to the oak savannas of the Driftless Area. And from the Mississippi River to the Great Lakes,” says executive director David Clutter. “Because our office is in Madison, many folks have no idea that we fund projects all over the state.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.