University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is working with university chancellors to begin removing current mandatory mask requirements on campus with the intent to withdraw them as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break.
Thompson said widespread vaccination on university campuses and the rapidly decreasing prevalence of COVID-19 in campus communities and across Wisconsin present favorable conditions to lift existing indoor mask requirements.
“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country,” Thompson said. “While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop. Further, vaccinations and boosters are readily available to combat the virus that is much less severe for people who take this individual responsibility to protect themselves and others.”
Thompson noted a scientific consensus is emerging that the novel coronavirus will likely be recurrent with some degree of ongoing transmission expected, possibly for several years or more. As a result, just as with other viruses, there will be times when the COVID-19 virus is more prevalent and times when it is not. However, due to vaccination and infection-induced immunity, it is expected the population will continue to build its overall immunity and the risk of severe disease will decrease.
Coronavirus vaccines and tests will still be available on campus, and students and employees can opt to wear masks if they wish, he said. Moreover, the UW System and its universities will continue to monitor COVID-19 and will adjust policies as needed if circumstances change.
“Our students have been terrific for the last two years in demonstrating a culture of responsibility,” Thompson said. “We have worked relentlessly to instill in them the need to protect themselves and those around them. Students should be able to cheer on sports teams, attend concerts and performances, and go to classes without masks when the conditions are right.”
Thompson also praised UW System faculty and staff for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.
“From the beginning, our faculty and staff were incredibly unified in the desire to put health and safety first while also delivering the education that students deserve and parents expect,” said Thompson. “The UW System universities have been leaders in this regard. We will continue to be, knowing that vaccinations and testing can provide great levels of safety and security for our students, employees, and university communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.