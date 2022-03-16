The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is extending the public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement that it has prepared for the proposed relocation of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The comment period is extended by one month and will now close on April 15.
The department is currently reviewing the more than 10,000 written comments it has received to date. The department has determined that this extension is reasonable given the project’s complexity, the volume of technical information, the length of the draft environmental impact statement and the public interest in the project. The department hopes the extended comment period will provide the public with ample time to review and provide comments on the draft environmental impact statement.
The existing Line 5 pipeline runs from Superior to the upper peninsula of Michigan through the Straits of Mackinac and lower peninsula of Michigan to Canada. Line 5 crosses through approximately 12 miles of the Bad River Reservation of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Enbridge is proposing a reroute of Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation.
In 1953, Lakehead Pipeline Company installed a pipeline to transport crude oil across the Bad River Reservation and in adjacent areas. This pipeline is now called Enbridge Line 5. In January 2017, the Tribal Council passed a resolution to state that the Tribe would not be renewing it’s interests in the rights of way across the Bad River Reservation and to direct the removal of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline from the entire Bad River Watershed. In October 2019, the Tribal Council passed another resolution reiterating their 2017 decision.
Over the last couple of years, the Mashkiiziibii Natural Resources Department (MNRD) has increased its efforts to better understand the impacts and threats of Enbridge Line 5 pipeline on waters, wildlife, fisheries, plants, and other natural resources. It lists five areas across the Reservation where MNRD has the most concerns about Enbridge Line 5 impacts and threats. These five areas are not the only areas on the Reservation that are impacted and/or threatened by Line 5.
Enbridge is proposing to relocate a 41-mile-long portion of its existing Line 5 pipeline with new 30-inch diameter pipe within Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron County, WI. Enbridge must receive all necessary local, state and federal permits and/or approvals before construction of the Line 5 relocation project can begin.
The public is encouraged to submit written comments by email or regular mail. Submit electronic and hardcopy written comments at any time through Friday, April 15, to:
Department of Natural Resources Line 5 EIS Comments (EA/7) 101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707 or by Email at DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV
The DNR will consider all public comments received during the comment period and any other pertinent information that becomes known to the department and prepare a final environmental impact statement. The public will be notified when the final environmental impact statement is completed. No permit decisions will be made until after the environmental impact statement process is complete.
More information on the proposed project and the draft environmental impact statement is available on the DNR’s Enbridge Pipeline Projects webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/EIA/Enbridge.html.
Additional information regarding the segment of Line 5 within the Bad River Reservation, including a lawsuit [PDF] filed by the Bad River Band, can be found in this brochure [PDF exit DNR] created by the Mashkiiziibii Natural Resources Department.
