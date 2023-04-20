The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comments on two master plan variances. The proposed variances to the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area Master Plan and the Northern Highland – American Legion State Forest Master Plan would add additional ATV/UTV routes and trails within the areas.
As described in Chapter NR 44 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, a master plan variance is a change in the use or management of an area that is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.