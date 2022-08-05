Enbridge Line 5

Enbridge officials are saying yesterday's Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources news release titled "DNR Assisting Investigation Of Enbridge Line 5 Oil Spill Near Ashland" is incorrect and the incident involves only a trace amount of product found during scheduled system maintenance.

"Reports indicating an active oil spill are wrong," said Enbridge Communications Specialist Juli Kellner. "The headline of yesterday’s news release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) was also incorrect."

