Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Kristopher Ellis to serve as Lincoln County District Attorney.
Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison’s election to the Lincoln County Circuit Court. Ellis will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
“Kristopher Ellis has demonstrated he has the knowledge, temperament, and ability to help reduce crime and make our communities safer,” said Evers. “He is committed to working to ensure Lincoln County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family, which will make him an excellent district attorney.”
Ellis has been an assistant district attorney in Lincoln County since June. For nearly four years prior, he served as an assistant state public defender in Merrill, representing clients in both Price and Lincoln counties. In addition to representing criminal defendants, he also took on juvenile, revocation, and termination of parental rights cases, as well as involuntary mental health commitments. During this time, he was part of a team working to start an OWI treatment court in Lincoln County. Before public service, he was a sole practitioner focusing on criminal litigation at the circuit court and appellate court level.
“Governor Evers has made an excellent selection in appointing Kristopher Ellis as Lincoln County District Attorney,” said former Price County District Attorney and current Price and Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Mark Fuhr. “Kristopher has the skill set and experience necessary to lead that office and I am confident he will serve as a fair and effective prosecutor for the citizens of Lincoln County.”
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Akron School of Law, Ellis lives in Merrill with his family.
“It is truly an honor to be selected by Governor Evers to serve the people of Wisconsin as the Lincoln County District Attorney,” said Ellis. “I look forward to continuing my work with the excellent staff at the district attorney’s office. Galen Bayne-Allison was able to create a great relationship between the district attorney’s office and local law enforcement; I plan to continue with that practice to work together in the interest of justice. I sincerely appreciate Governor Evers giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Wisconsin as the Lincoln County District Attorney.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.