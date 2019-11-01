An 18-year-old man is being held at the Barron County Jail in connection with a stabbing incident reported late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2019, at Anderson Park, according to an announcement from the Barron Police Department.
An announcement by the police department identifies the suspect as 18-year-old Emmanuel Torres, of Cumberland. Two unidentified male victims were transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and later flown "to an undisclosed hospital" for treatment, the Police Department added.
With the assistance of the Barron Maple Grove Fire Department, Anderson Park was closed for several hours while the scene was processed by Law Enforcement. Also responding to the scene were the Cameron Police Department and Barron County Sheriff's Department.
