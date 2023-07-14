July 13
MUSIC IN THE PARK — South of 8 will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, July 13 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith. There will be a kick-off party in anticipation of the next week’s Northland Mardi Gras with cake, ice cream, prizes and the crowning of the King of Mardi Gras.
SUMMER READING — Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. the Summer Reading Program at Bruce Area Library will meet in the Bruce Village Hall meeting room for liquid nitrogen Science Experiments with scientist and UW-Eau Claire professor Dr. Hendrickson.
SENIOR TOWN HALL — On Thursday July 13, ADRC will host a Senior Town Hall at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center in Ladysmith at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. Topics addressed will be shortage of caregivers, senior care financing, transportation issues and more.
July 14
OPEN CLASS ENTERIES — On Friday, July 14 all Rusk County Fair entries are due. Open class entries are open to anyone, including those who are not from Rusk County.
STORYTIME —Friday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. the Storytime at Bruce Area Library will feature Squares Are Not Bad by Violet Salazar and a craft with shapes.
July 18
COPS AND KIDS —Tuesday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Cops & Kids will meet in the Bruce Park for a story in the Kiwanis pavilion by the little library.
July 19
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — The Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation at 10 a.m.
July 20
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Museum will hold a meeting on Thursday July 20 at 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the museum at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The public is welcomed to attend.
LEGO CLUB — Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. the LEGO Club will meet for a short story and theme to build LEGO creations to as part of the Summer Reading Program at Bruce Area Library.
July 20-23
MARDI GRAS — The Northland Mardi Gras will open on Thursday July, 20 with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday July 23.
July 21
STORYTIME — Friday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. the Storytime at Bruce Area Library will feature Rocks and Minerals of the World by Michael O’Donoghue and there will be a rock painting craft.
LED Lighting — LED Recognition Event Friday, July 21 at 1 p.m. at Rusk County Historical Museum on the Rusk County Fairgrounds. Recognition of all who contributed to the LED lighting.
July 26
CAMPFIRE CHURCH — Outdoor worship, music, a light meal and s’mores will occur at the Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m.
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — The Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation at 10 a.m.
July 27
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Laura Jennerman and Friends will perform during Music in the Park on Thursday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. in the Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
SUMMER READING — Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. the Summer Reading Program at Bruce Area Library will have an All Together Now Picnic with games and the grand prize drawings will take place beginning at 6 p.m. This will be the last day that children can spin-the-wheel for prizes.
July 28
EMBRACE — Friday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m., Embrace will provide a Storytime at Bruce Area Library featuring Whimsy’s Heavy Things by Julie Kraulis and Howard B Wigglebottom Learns We Can Get Along by Reverend Ana and Howard Binkow.
July 30
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. This week will feature speaker Dr. Doug Frank doing an election integrity analysis.
July 31
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — The monthly Fellowship Meal at the Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce has been cancelled due to illness.
Aug. 8
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. This week will feature a movie from Hillsdale College about big pharma and health care.
Aug. 22
EDUCATION FORUM — There will be movies and speakers at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. This week will feature a discussion about preparing. Dec. ’22 storm – how prepared were you then? And now?
Aug. 23
CAMPFIRE CHURCH — Outdoor worship, music, a light meal and s’mores will occur at the Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. All are invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Ongoing Events
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-532-6576 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through September. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the history of Bruce’s barbershop and the barbering profession. The museum will also have an exhibit from Andrea Newman, who recently spent several months working in Antarctica.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP — A Parkinson’s/Lewy Body Dementia support group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month starting June 13 at the Marshfield Medical center conference room at 1200 Port Arthur Road in Ladysmith. The group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. No registration required and there is no cost to attend. Call Trisha Witham at 715-532-2176 or email trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us or marysuetimmerman@yahoo.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.