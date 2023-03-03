The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department announced there have been several counterfeit $100 bills found recently marked on the back with the words “play money.”
The counterfeit bills all have the same serial number, LGO03229158, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.
“These bills have been shown up in the area, and the village of Cadott Police Department has done a fantastic job identifying 10 of these bills as they were left in a store in Cadott,” Hakes said.
These bills have been passed around Chippewa County.
Hakes urged area residents to check currency bills and report any ones that match this description.
Please report any counterfeit bills matching this description to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7721.
The Price County Sheriff’s Department also recently reported counterfeiting arrests involving $20 and $50 bills.
The Clear Lake Police Department also recently recovered two counterfeit $100 bills. The bills were found by a citizen and turned into the department. The bills share the same serial number, LL6203888F, have a black striped line on the upper right corner, no security thread, and the word COPY on the front and rear. There are also Chinese style characters on the back of the bill. There are no suspects, and the current was not used to in a transaction.
