Mobile welding lab

The Northwood Technical College new mobile welding lab has arrived at the Rice Lake campus.

The 53-foot mobile welding lab has eight individual welding booths, where students can practice hands-on skills and employers can have employees trained to upskill their abilities.  The lab is part of the College’s expanding options for Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing training. Since the lab is mobile, power will either be supplied by a generator or a shore power at the training site.

