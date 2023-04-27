Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Jim and Sue Clinton, Carrie (Clinton) Griepentrog and Brad Clinton, owners of Clinton Farms in Bear Creek, in Waupaca, are following a family tradition to host 2025 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, August 5, 6 and 7. They’ll be joined in hosting duties by Carrie’s son Payton, making Clinton Farms the first farm to host Wisconsin’s most popular farm show across four generations.

Roland (Joe) and Dorothy Clinton hosted the 25th show, then called Farm Progress Days, in 1978. Then, 25 years later the 50th show was hosted by Jim and Sue Clinton in 2003, the first year the show was called Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.