Jim and Sue Clinton, Carrie (Clinton) Griepentrog and Brad Clinton, owners of Clinton Farms in Bear Creek, in Waupaca, are following a family tradition to host 2025 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, August 5, 6 and 7. They’ll be joined in hosting duties by Carrie’s son Payton, making Clinton Farms the first farm to host Wisconsin’s most popular farm show across four generations.
Roland (Joe) and Dorothy Clinton hosted the 25th show, then called Farm Progress Days, in 1978. Then, 25 years later the 50th show was hosted by Jim and Sue Clinton in 2003, the first year the show was called Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.
“The Clintons hosting Farm Tech Days for the third time across four generations is a powerful story about the evolution and resilience of Wisconsin farming,” said Mel Pittman, Chair of the Board, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. “Visitors and exhibitors will have an incredible opportunity to see how this family farm has modernized for future generations.”
The first WFTD show was named Farm Progress Days and was held in Waupaca County in 1954.
In 1978 the farm operated 320 acres with 300 head of cattle. Prior to the show, Joe and Dorothy Clinton added a machine shed, garage and shop. Field demonstrations focused on forage harvesting and oats. A stationary stack former was demonstrated, a sawmill produced cedar shingles, and field plots featured alfalfa, legume, and grass varieties.
Twenty-five years later at the 50th show, now called Farm Technology Days, the farm had undergone a large transformation, not the least of which was the growth from 320 acres to 2,300 acres. At that time the Clintons milked 150 cows using a flat barn parlor with a double six design. They raised their dairy replacements as well as 100 steers. In 2003 the second generation of Clintons grew corn, soybeans, 300 acres of alfalfa and 100 acres of cabbage. Visitors saw the new 200,000-bushel grain handling system and storage facility. Farm demonstrations included alfalfa harvesting and global positioning system (GPS) equipment.
The second, third and fourth generations of Clinton’s now milk 750 cows, raise all their dairy replacements and raise all their bull calves which they sell as feeders. The Clinton family put up a new facility in 2019 that includes the first Waikato 50-stall rotary milking parlor in Wisconsin. Prior to the show in 2025, the Clintons plan to expand to 1,000 milking cows. Future plans also include adding to the existing freestall barn and building a pre- and post- fresh barn.
Early show plans include wheat and forage harvesting demonstrations, viewing of the rotary parlor in action and active farmer seminars/tours focusing on manure storage, livestock building design, maternity and calf care and feed storage. A child safe play area and potential tractor pull are in the planning stages.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 5-7, 2025, and make your way to Bear Creek, Wisconsin for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days at Clinton Farms.
The 2023 show is coming up July 18-20, in Baraboo.
The 2024 show will be held in Chippewa County, August 13-15.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a three-day outdoor event showcasing the latest developments in production agriculture, including practical applications and recent research and technological developments. This is the only farm show of its size in the United States that is organized and run entirely by volunteers.
As the largest outdoor agricultural event in the state, it welcomes more than 45,000 attendees, with more than 500+ commercial and educational vendors.
The first WFTD show was named Farm Progress Days and was held in Waupaca County in 1954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.