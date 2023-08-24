There was a fatality that occurred in Sawyer County on Snowmobile Trail #31 near Sissabagama Road in the town of Sand Lake on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The victim was identified as Kaylie B. Schwingle, 18, of Chippewa Falls.
The name of the suspect of the hit and run will not be released at this time.
It was learned during the course of the investigation that both the suspect and victim attended a large underage alcohol party as part of an invitation on a common social media platform called “Snapchat”.
The suspect involved in the hit and run, a 16-year-old male was leaving the party driving a 2011 Ford F-350. As he came over a rise in the trail he ran over Schwingle who was sitting along the side of the trail. Schwingle later died from her injuries.
Snapchat parties are very well organized and are multi-district parties with people coming from all areas of the state. Once invited, the Snapchat user will request a PIN number and when entered it will pin the location of the party on the app. Often, these parties are held in very remote areas. It has been reported that as many as 200-300 party-goers will attend one of these pre-arranged parties.
Local law enforcement is asking that anyone with information regarding Snapchat party invites or anyone seeing an unusually large amount of vehicle traffic in remote areas to please contact local law enforcement.
