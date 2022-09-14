Country Sausage in Phillips, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of fully cooked/cured and smoked meat products produced and sold from their retail store, and raw or fully cooked/cured and smoked meat products sold from Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips. This includes product purchased on or before September 12, 2022. The affected products include:
Pepper jack summer sausage
Fully cooked Polish sausage
Chubby’s Chubbies (large hot dogs)
Bacon wrapped pork tenderloin
* Raw products purchased from Country Sausage’s retail location are not subject to this recall.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.
USDA Recall Classifications:
This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.
Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Skomaroske, Country Sausage, at (715) 339-3631.
