A registered sex offender being released this month from prison will live in Chippewa County.
David L. Rodefer, Jr., 39, will released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He will live in the 400 block of E. Grand Ave, Chippewa Falls.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
A registered sex offender being released this month from prison will live in Chippewa County.
David L. Rodefer, Jr., 39, will released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He will live in the 400 block of E. Grand Ave, Chippewa Falls.
Rodefer was born May 13, 1983. He is 5'-6" and 200 pounds. He has brown hair (shaved) and green eyes.
Rodefer was convicted in April 2006 of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault and two counts of 4th Degree Sexual Assault.
Rodefer was convicted in February 2010 of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.
Rodefer was convicted in April 2016 of Invade Privacy – Use Surveillance Device.
Rodefer will be under supervision with the Department of Corrections until Jan. 21, 2025. He will be subject to Global Positioning System (GPS) during this time. He also is required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration Program for life.
Rodefer is to have no unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections and no contact with his victims. He cannot use illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes and to comply with all requirements.
He is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program at www.widocoffenders.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.